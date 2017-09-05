Haley lays out case for US to leave Iran deal

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley laid out a case for President Donald Trump to step back from the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, arguing that Iran's technical compliance alone isn't enough for the US to stick with the pact.

In a carefully read 20-minute address at the American Enterprise Institute, Haley argued that the nuclear deal can't be considered in isolation.

Instead, Iran's history, its hostility toward the US and its behavior in the Middle East have to figure into Trump's calculus when he decides in October whether to certify if Iran is abiding by the deal, she said. And, Haley argued, both UN resolutions and US law should be considered as well.

"What I am saying is should he decide to decertify, he has grounds to stand on," Haley said. "It's very easy to just talk about compliance and the JCPOA," she said, referring to the deal's formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. "But there's so much more to the story that we need to be looking at," she added.

The deal, reached in July 2015 and implemented in January 2016, essentially eased nuclear related sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program, some of which expire after a few years. Congress passed a separate law requiring the president to certify every 90 days that Iran is in fact complying with the deal, something Trump has done twice now.

When limits on Iran's uranium enrichment or centrifuge production expire, Iran may be able to send a nuclear warhead to the US, as North Korea can now, Haley said. "What if we just gave them 10 years, and all the money they wanted to do what they want to prepare for, when that tenth year hits and they start nuclear war?" Haley said.

Haley was careful to add that if Trump does not certify that Iran is complying, "that does not mean the United States is withdrawing from the JCPOA." That nuance may be an attempt to avoid blame for blowing up an agreement that took the US, Iran, China, Russia, France, the UK, the EU and Germany almost two years to reach.

Technically, decertifying the deal would kick decisions to Congress, which has 60 days to determine whether to reimpose nuclear related sanctions on Iran. "What happens next is significantly in Congress' hands," Haley said.

The former South Carolina governor made clear that her speech wasn't meant to be a signal.

"I'm not going to prejudge in any way what the President is going to decide next month," she said. "While I have discussed it with him, I do not know what decision he will make. It is his decision to make, and his alone."

Still, she crystallized the message that administration officials and those close to the White House have been conveying in recent months.

"The entire world thinks the JCPOA is untouchable," Haley said, "but it's not."