Obstacles Going Up for Beast on the Bay

Crews started setting up the obstacles for the 5th annual Barber Beast on the Bay.

The 10-mile obstacle course challenge is set for this Saturday.

There will be 30 obstacles, three of them will be new, and some have been modified, " We stepped it up again this year... it's pretty impressive," said Beast obstacle builder, Andy Zimmerman. "We had to move things around a bit because of sand replenishment, but we're doing pretty good," Zimmerman continued.

On Tuesday, crews with Building Systems Incorporated started bringing in the heavy equipment to set up the obstacles.

The course starts at Beach 11 and winds through Presque Isle, ending at Waldameer.

And this year is expected to be bigger and better than ever, with a record number of participants signed up to take on The Beast, "There are different athletes so we really try to build the obstacles to cover them all. The elite athletes we want it hard for them, but we also want to make is fun for everybody else. So it's fun, but challenging trying to build the obstacles," said Zimmerman.

The Barber Beast on the Bay is the biggest fundraiser for the Barber National Institute, "All of the funds we raise for Beast on the Bay goes to supporting over 4,500 children and adults at Barber National Institute," said Laura Schaaf with the Barber Institute. "Group homes, jobs training, our approved private school, technology, so everything that we're doing this for is to support all of those initiatives at the Barber National Institute," Schaaf continued.

More than 100 people will also take on the adaptive course at Waldameer, allowing people with disabilities to also take part in The Beast on the Bay.