Rank & File Republicans Have Plan to Balance State Budget

It's been over two months since the deadline has passed for Pennsylvania to have a balanced state budget. But today, one group of lawmakers said they have the solution to get the budget problem solved.

The state budget is $2.2 billion out of balance. Before today, the only proposal to balance the budget so far has come from the State Senate. That proposal includes a tax on citizen utility bills and borrowing $1.3 billion from a settlement with the tobacco companies.

Today, a group of 18 rank and file Republican House members said they have another plan. They introduced today what they call, "The Taxpayers Budget." It includes no tax hikes, and no borrowing. The plan calls for using tax money, already paid, that's been sitting in special government accounts that have high reserve balances. Some accounts have been dormant for the past three years.



The group says they found 218 of these special funds. They say although the state needs $2.2 billion to balance the budget, these funds contain much, much more.

"Out of these 218 special or restricted funds, there are more than 400 different accounts, holding, when this process started, just over $12 billion worth of revenue. Of the 218 funds and accounts that exist, we have only accessed 41 of those," said Rep. Joe Emrick, (R-Northampton County)

The group says it has the support of House Republican leadership, and hopes the Senate and the Governor also agree on their plan. House Democrats are critical of the proposal. They call it a one-time transfer that raids money from useful programs, and provides no recurring revenues.