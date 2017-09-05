Father of Homicide Suspect to Stand Trial

The father of the man charged with killing his wife and throwing her body in Lake Erie, will now face trial.

During his preliminary hearing, Ernest Leclair, 75, pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence.

Judge Chris MacKendrick bond the case over to trial.

Ernest is accused of moving a handgun from the ceiling of his son Christopher Leclair's basement to Christopher’s bedroom.

Investigators found the gun in a drawer underneath Christopher's bed.

Christopher Leclair is accused of fatally shooting his wife Karen Leclair, 51, and throwing her body off of their commercial fishing boat the Doris-M, on June 10.

On Tuesday, PA State Trooper Eric Rodgers testified that investigators had been monitoring Christopher Leclair's phone calls while he was in prison.

During two of those calls, the trooper testified that Christopher asked his father to check for a handgun that he hid in his basement ceiling.

On July 4, Rodgers said that Ernest visited his son in prison.

At that time, despite being video and audio recorded, Rodgers said that Christopher asked Ernest if he found the weapon.

After Ernest nodded yes, Rodgers said that Christopher then told his father to make it vanish.

During an interview with state police, Rodgers testified that Ernest admitted to hiding the weapon.

Police then searched the house a second time and found it.

Ernest Leclair's attorney Gene Placidi argued that the Commonwealth did not meet the burden of proof in Ernest's case.

"If there was an intent to make the gun unavailable to police, the gun would have disappeared,” said Placidi. “He was asked to leave the house. He knew he wasn't going back into the house. If he wanted to do anything illegal or improper with the gun, he would have taken the gun when he left the house."

Ernest Leclair is free on bond.

As of right now, his trial date has not been set.