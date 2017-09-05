Weather Lowers Presque Isle Labor Day Attendance - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Weather Lowers Presque Isle Labor Day Attendance

Posted:

Presque Isle is a hot spot for the Labor Day weekend each year, not only for people who live around Erie, but visitors, too. But cooler temperatures during the Labor Day holiday played in a role in less people at the park, compared to last year at this time. 

We have a look at the per day total of people visiting Presque Isle from Friday into Monday. Warmer temperatures on Monday helped it to be the best-attended day at the park with 33, 674 people.  The estimated visitor count of 76,063 people were at the park over the four days. that's a more than 44,000 person difference than in 2016 when over 120,000 people spent Labor Day weekend at Presque Isle. 

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene says a formula is used to get the estimated amount of visitors through vehicle counts at the entrance of the park and a  multiplier based on the season. He says it's not 100 percent accurate, but it can tell when trends are going on. This year, it was all about cooler weather conditions.

