Weather Lowers Presque Isle Labor Day Attendance

Presque Isle is a hot spot for the Labor Day weekend each year, not only for people who live around Erie, but visitors, too. But cooler temperatures during the Labor Day holiday played in a role in less people at the park, compared to last year at this time.

We have a look at the per day total of people visiting Presque Isle from Friday into Monday. Warmer temperatures on Monday helped it to be the best-attended day at the park with 33, 674 people. The estimated visitor count of 76,063 people were at the park over the four days. that's a more than 44,000 person difference than in 2016 when over 120,000 people spent Labor Day weekend at Presque Isle.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene says a formula is used to get the estimated amount of visitors through vehicle counts at the entrance of the park and a multiplier based on the season. He says it's not 100 percent accurate, but it can tell when trends are going on. This year, it was all about cooler weather conditions.