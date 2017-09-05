Hurricane Irma Halts Deployment of Local Volunteers to Texas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hurricane Irma Halts Deployment of Local Volunteers to Texas

Posted: Updated:

Plans to send more Red Cross volunteers from the Erie area to Texas to help with the devastation from Harvey have been halted because of the next threat - Hurricane Irma.

The northwest Pennsylvania chapter of the Red Cross, along with other chapters in the mid-Atlantic, have been told to hold their resources back as they track the destination and impact of Irma.

"We are in the mid-Atlantic division, which is most of the east coast states," said Pam Masi, executive director of the Northwestern PA Red Cross. "At this point, because of our proximity to where Irma will be hitting, we have stopped deploying people, and we want to wait and see what happens with hurricane Irma."

At least ten new volunteers have signed up for Red Cross volunteer training since Harvey hit.

If they are approved through security clearances, they will undergo training soon.

