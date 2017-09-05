Trump: I'll 'revisit' DACA if Congress can't fix in 6 months - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trump: I'll 'revisit' DACA if Congress can't fix in 6 months

Sophie Tatum -

President Donald Trump plans to "revisit" his administration's decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program if Congress is unable to pass legislation on the issue in a designated six-month window, he announced in a tweet Tuesday night.

"Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!" Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration would end DACA -- a program that gave almost 800,000 young undocumented immigrants protections from deportation.

"I am here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded," Sessions said at the Justice Department.

However, the administration said it would continue to renew permits for individuals over the next six months, giving Congress enough time to pass legislation that could extend protections for DACA recipients past the deadline.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/09/06/trump-ends-daca-dreamers-sot-kth-ac.cnn
