Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Will Kick-Off with a Conference

ERIE, Pa. -

September marks Suicide Prevention Month, and Erie County has announced how they will be raising awareness. 

The announcement came Tuesday, at the Erie County Courthouse. 

Vicky Merski, chair of the Erie County Suicide Prevention Task Force, says the 4th annual Suicide Prevention Conference will be Wednesday, September 6th.
The conference will be held at the Ambassador Hotel and Conference Center, located on upper Peach St.
Merski says, this year's focus is on LGBTQ and youth suicide prevention.      

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the conference will start at 8:30 a.m.. 
Breakfast and lunch is provided.
Ticket prices vary from $30 for students, $50 for the general public, and $60 for professionals waiting to earn CEUs. 

The Erie County Courthouse will also be lit up throughout the month to spread Suicide Prevention Awareness.

