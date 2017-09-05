Erie County Council postpones controversial "criminal history" non-discrimination ordinance

Erie County Councilwoman Carol Loll defended her stance during Tuesday's meeting, postponing a vote on a controversial proposal, which would prohibit landlords or employers from discriminating against someone with a criminal history.

"It's holding the landlords at bay on anything they can discriminate against," said Loll.

Loll -- who's also a landlord -- tells Erie News Now she's been the victim of criminal behavior inside her own rental units. She shared photos with us, showing the aftermath from a drug dealer trashing the home.

"It takes you at least four months to get them out," Loll said, citing the negative financial implications -- such as missed rent, among other things -- that come with the process. "Then it takes you another four months to get the place put back together."

Members of the region's largest residential rental group -- the 1,600-member Apartment Association of Northwest Pennsylvania -- say the ordinance isn't necessary, citing federal guidelines on this issue. The change was recommended by the Erie County Human Relations Commission, a nine-member board in which seven of the members are appointed by County Council.

"We can take criminal history into considering, and we don't feel that something legislated locally on top of that will do any good," said the Association's President, Joel Miller.

Landlords criticizing the ordinance say they are looking out for their tenants' safety as well.

"Our tenants rely on us to get safe tenants next to them," said Miller.

County Council is now expected to amend the ordinance before it's next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 19. The ordinance also includes "gender identity" and "source of income" as non-prohibited forms of discrimination.

"We're reviewing those proposed changes," said Council Chairman Jay Breneman. "A lot of those do come down from changes at the federal level and best practices from other counties and other communities."

And Loll -- taking that stand in her home district Tuesday -- calls it a win, temporarily. Council is not able to vote on "first reading" agenda items, which is how this ordinance (No. 97, 2016) was listed at Tuesday's meeting.

"Hopefully the rest of Council will understand the problems that the landlords have," she said.