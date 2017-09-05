Edinboro Woman, Fiancé with uncertain future of Trump's DACA Decision

Luis Rodriguez came to America in 1997. His parents fleeing poverty and crime in Mexico, and wanting to provide a better life for their two sons.

"This is really the only country that I know. I've been here since I was four. My Spanish isn't really that well. I can speak it fluently, but I can't write it," explained Rodriguez.

Rodriguez became a DACA recipient in 2012, when he began his undergraduate degree. He said it helped him receive a work permit, which he used to work 40 hours a week to pay for his school. Like many DACA recipients he pays taxes and has a social security number. He also pays hundreds of dollars every two years to renew his application, after having to go through an intensive application process.

He is now working towards his Masters Degree in higher education at Boston University. After President Donald Trump's announcement Tuesday to repeal DACA, he is unsure if he will even graduate.

"I've always had this passion for education, and to educate others, and to help others. So I kind of think to myself is this it, is this the end?" he said.

His fate, among thousands of others now resides with Congress. Congressman Glenn Thompson is glad this is on Congress's plate. He said it never should have been the President's decision before.

"Most of these children have never known any country, any land, other than the United States of America. I do believe it is certainly not their fault," said Congressman Thompson.

Currently, two acts sit in Congress' hands, who have six months to decide a fate for DACA recipients. Rodriguez said while he supports them, more needs to be done.

His fiancé and Edinboro native, Isabella Laythe, agrees. She told her fiance's story last week at a rally in Perry Square.

""I think we need a whole re-working of the system, we need comprehensive immigration reform, and really people need to be educated because I think a lot of people don't even understand," said Laythe.

Rodriguez hopes people understand at least one thing about them.

"That we care about this country, that we want to make it better," he stressed.