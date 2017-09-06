YMCA Offering Swim Lessons for Kids

While summer is over, the YMCA of Greater Erie is offering swim lessons for kids.

Registration for the lessons is open at the Downtown YMCA for ages 3 to 17.

The session starts Sept. 18 and runs until Nov. 4.

You will need proof that you live in the City of Erie.

It offers the lessons free on a first come, first serve basis.

The YMCA said it is part of the organization's commitment to reducing drowning and keeping kids safe in and around the water.

