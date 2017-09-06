U.S. Senators Representing Pennsylvania Respond to Decision to End DACA

Both U.S. Senators who represent Pennsylvania in Congress issued statements Tuesday following the Presidential Administration's decision to put an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It shielded young, undocumented immigrants brought to American as children from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said there will be a phased termination schedule to allow Congress a six-month window to pass legislation that could eventually save the Obama-era program.

Under the plan, the Trump Administration will stop considering new applications for the program dated after Tuesday.

Any DACA recipients with a permit set to expire before March 5 can apply for a two-year renewal.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.)

The ‘Dreamers’ are young people who have lived in our country since they were children. They have been law-abiding residents who have learned English, paid taxes and secured jobs that allow them to support themselves and their families. Our government promised them that they would be protected if they came forward and now President Trump is breaking that promise. President Trump’s action today is an insult to America and our values. This action is profoundly unjust, immoral and without regard for basic fairness. Tearing apart the lives of these young people will make our nation less safe, and harm our economy. According to the CATO Institute, deporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients would cost more than $60 billion and would result in a $280 billion reduction in economic growth over the next decade. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that the 1.3 million young people enrolled in or eligible for DACA pay $2 billion each year in state and local taxes. It’s clear that Republicans in Washington and the Trump Administration are not serious about fixing the problem of illegal immigration, securing our border and reforming our immigration system. Instead, their only plan is to deport 11 million individuals, including 790,000 Dreamers. Congress should move immediately to pass the bipartisan Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which would allow the Dreamers to become permanent residents if they meet the very stringent qualifications outlined in the bill.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

“Children who were brought to the United States illegally, at a young age, are not at fault and deserve our support. However, President Obama did not have the legal authority to create the DACA program and to ignore enforcement of existing immigration law. President Trump’s decision to end this program, while giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution, is the right step. “Congress needs to pass legislation to accommodate these young people while simultaneously addressing the other challenges within our deeply broken immigration system, including stopping dangerous sanctuary cities, strengthening border security, and cracking down on companies that hire people who are here illegally.”

