Red Cross, Amazon Team Up to Help Harvey Victims in Texas

There is a new way to help with the cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Harvey in Texas expected to go on for a long time.

Online retail giant Amazon has partnered with the American Red Cross to make it easy and convenient to donate exactly the items that storm victims and relief workers need.

If you go to the American Red Cross at Amazon.com, you will find a wish list of what is needed right now.

With just a click, you can add the items to your cart and know the contribution is on the way.

You can also donate cash.

"Amazon has made it so easy - not only is it a secured site, but most people buy things everyday- to go on and make a financial donation, or go  through the wish list and pick something that is an actual tangible item that's going to be useful for the moment," said Pam Masi, executive director of the Northwest PA Red Cross. 

The wish list is available here.

