Woman Charged in Fatal Crash in Millcreek

Millcreek Police have filed charges against an Erie woman in a fatal April crash.

Saveria M. Russo, 27, was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges including accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licenses, careless driving causing unintentional death, driving under suspension, and duty to give information and render aid. She was released on $10,000 ROR bond.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. April 16 along West 38th Street near Lancaster Road.

Neil Schmalenbach, 84, was walking along the road when he was hit and killed by Russo's car, police said.

Russo fled the scene, but she later showed up at the police station and said she was the driver, according to investigators.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.