Supporters of Dreamers Take Demonstration to Congressman Kelly's Office

About fifty people rallied in Erie, defending the now rescinded DACA and calling for a real legislative solution to replace it. They gathered outside the Intermodal Center and then marched their message of concern inside, to the door of congressman Mike Kelly's Erie Office. The congressman wasn't there, but a staffer listened. He provided a written statement from the congressman on the issue, and gave protesters forms to write messages to Mike Kelly.

Congress has six months to find a legislative solution to the issue of dreamers, young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The Trump administration determined that the DACA policy, put in place unilaterally by the Obama administration, would not withstand legal challenges now filed in several states.

For some demonstrators, the march was personal. Carlos Mora, a freshman political science major at Penn State Behrend, came here from Colombia legally 17 months ago. His father followed a legal path to citizenship 17 years ago. But Carlos is worried about a relative who came here without choice as a dreamer, and has been caught in a cycle of having to renew his papers for an uncertain future here, every two years. "He works, he studies, he's a good citizen, he's a model citizen, he's an active member of the community," Carlos said, adding, "so my invitation for President Trump and Representative Mike Kelly is to work together in order to find a real solution."

Carlos believes dreamers' status may have to be considered on a case by case basis. "We cannot just say we're going to grant legal citizenship to someone who's been here 5 or 7 years, we need to look for each case," Carlos admitted, "There's people here living for 10 years, 15 years who have worked hard, who are members of churches, active members of the society, who really deserve to be American, who are more American than many Americans."

Organizers of the rally were pleased with the turnout. Paige Bosnyak shared a list of key points with the congressman's staff member on behalf of the group. "We're asking Representative Kelly to denounce Donald Trump's statements and actions about immigration, we're asking that he support the Dream Act of 2017, we're asking that he make no funding legislation to the border wall or increased efforts around immigration enforcement, and we're also asking that he protect temporary protected status for the numbers of people who depend on that to ensure that they can live without fear of deportation," Bosnyak said.