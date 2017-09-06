Bids Received For Millcreek Golf & Learning Center Reconstruction

After years of inactivity, the site of a Millcreek golf course is one step closer to getting an upgrade

Three independent contractors submitted bids for reconstruction and reconfiguration of the Millcreek Golf and Learning Center to members of the Millcreek Township Board on Wednesday afternoon.

The popular course was shut down in 2011 after losing three and half of its holes due to a runway extension project at the airport.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection pushed for the township to abide their original stipulation that the land be used for a golf course out of concern that the property could return to its original use; a a hazardous waste dumping ground.

In response, Millcreek budgeted $155,000 for the reconstruction of the site as well as receiving a $77,500 grant from the state.

"The contractors will have the ability to start this year." said Millcreek Supervisor Brian McGrath. "And if not, they could begin construction early in the Spring so that the course could actually be playable some time late next year."

The bids consist of two separate phases; phase one includes the completion of a six-hole course, while phase two would be the completion of a nine-hole course.

McGrath is anticipating phase one could be completed first, with phase two to undergo further consideration and review.

From here, the bids will be reviewed by a golf course architect, who will then share their recommendation with McGrath and his group. The board will then conduct their own internal review before they make any formal awarding for the project.