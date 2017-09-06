Design Plans Approved for UPMC Hamot Building and New Bayfront Hotel

The largest project in Hamot's history is set to move forward.

On Wednesday, the city's Design Review Committee approved UPMC Hamot's plans for a new $111 million patient care tower.

The new building will be constructed at the site of the current Professional Building on East Second Street.

The seven story, 177,000 square foot building will include accommodations for 64 ICU beds, an expansion of the current imaging department, and additional space for future projects.

“There's a lot of things up in the air program wise that just aren't answered right now, but there's flexibility for things in the future,” said project manager Dan Polak. "It's really important to give the city and UPMC Hamot a building they can be proud of."

The committee then approved construction plans for a new Hampton Inn & Suites on Erie's bayfront.

The eight story hotel is the first phase of a $150 million development project of Scott Enterprises, called the Harbor Place.

"We're excited about it, and we're especially excited about the hotel,” said Scott Enterprises President Nick Scott. "We think this is going to be our flagship hotel and it will be something we can be very proud of and the city can be proud of."

The overall Harbor Place project also includes apartments, retail spaces, office buildings, and additional parking.

The $15 million hotel project will be built on a 12 acre piece of property near the east basin of Dobbins Landing.

Both projects must now be approved by the planning commission and Erie City Council.