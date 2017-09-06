Opening Arguments to Start Thursday in Third Trial for Erie Murder Case

Opening arguments will start Thursday in the third trial in an 2014 Erie murder case.

Jury selection wrapped up late Wednesday for the second retrial of 26-year-old Julian Mickel.

Police said Mickel shot and killed Jaree Warren outside a west Erie bar in 2014.

A jury could not reach a verdict in May, and the judge ended up declaring a mistrial.

In March, another jury also failed to reach an unanimous verdict.

