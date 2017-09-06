Opening Arguments to Start Thursday in Third Trial for Erie Murd - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Opening Arguments to Start Thursday in Third Trial for Erie Murder Case

Posted: Updated:

Opening arguments will start Thursday in the third trial in an 2014 Erie murder case.

Jury selection wrapped up late Wednesday for the second retrial of 26-year-old Julian Mickel.

Police said Mickel shot and killed Jaree Warren outside a west Erie bar in 2014.

A jury could not reach a verdict in May, and the judge ended up declaring a mistrial.

In March, another jury also failed to reach an unanimous verdict.

