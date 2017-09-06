Driver Ejected from Car in Weekend Rollover Accident to Face Charges

The driver who was ejected from a car in a weekend accident will be charged, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday on Route 8 south of Curtis Road in Venango Township.

Christopher McCoy was traveling south when he lost control of his car and it went off the road, investigators said.

The Nissan Altima rolled multiple times, and McCoy was ejected through the rear window.

It eventually came to a rest on the driver's side.

He was taken to UPMC Hamot with serious injuries, according to State Police.

Troopers said McCoy used his seat belt improperly.

He will be cited for not driving his vehicle at a safe speed.

