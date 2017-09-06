Lilly Broadcasting Co-worker Bracing for Hurricane Irma in Puert - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lilly Broadcasting Co-worker Bracing for Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:

Many of you might know that inside the TV Station that houses Erie News Now, we also have a news channel that broadcasts in the Caribbean. It's called "One Caribbean Television." We have a co-worker that lives in San Juan and covers the whole island. Bob Misulich is from Ludlow, Pennsylvania in McKean County and had the opportunity to come back here this week, but said he wanted to wait out the storm. It's a storm he says he is feeling, hearing and seeing. 
Bob lives in the heart of San Juan, not far from the airport. We talked to him, Wednesday afternoon when he was at home, with no power. and says ahead of the storm, he took a trip to the grocery store as people on the island were planning to take on Irma. 

"It's funny," he told us. "Yesterday I went to the grocery store, just to see what it was going to be like, just to see what the shelves were going to be like, and you couldn't even find a place to park." Bob went on to say, "So, the thing is that people have known about this storm for a while. It's not like it came and everyone rushed to the grocery store. over the weekend because it was Labor Day weekend, everyone was saying get prepared and people had Friday, Sunday and Monday for the Labor Day to start getting ready. So, I think its been more of a gradual than one big impact. "

Bob told us that he's witnessed many Erie winter storms, and the it's so different to experience what a hurricane can bring with the wind and waves on the island. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com