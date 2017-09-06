Lilly Broadcasting Co-worker Bracing for Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico

Many of you might know that inside the TV Station that houses Erie News Now, we also have a news channel that broadcasts in the Caribbean. It's called "One Caribbean Television." We have a co-worker that lives in San Juan and covers the whole island. Bob Misulich is from Ludlow, Pennsylvania in McKean County and had the opportunity to come back here this week, but said he wanted to wait out the storm. It's a storm he says he is feeling, hearing and seeing.

Bob lives in the heart of San Juan, not far from the airport. We talked to him, Wednesday afternoon when he was at home, with no power. and says ahead of the storm, he took a trip to the grocery store as people on the island were planning to take on Irma.

"It's funny," he told us. "Yesterday I went to the grocery store, just to see what it was going to be like, just to see what the shelves were going to be like, and you couldn't even find a place to park." Bob went on to say, "So, the thing is that people have known about this storm for a while. It's not like it came and everyone rushed to the grocery store. over the weekend because it was Labor Day weekend, everyone was saying get prepared and people had Friday, Sunday and Monday for the Labor Day to start getting ready. So, I think its been more of a gradual than one big impact. "

Bob told us that he's witnessed many Erie winter storms, and the it's so different to experience what a hurricane can bring with the wind and waves on the island.