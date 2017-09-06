Lilly Broadcasting Co-worker Bracing for Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico

Kathleen Astarael Robin,35, was last seen around 9:00 p.m., Monday at her home on New Rd in Franklin township.More >>
Kathleen Astarael Robin,35, was last seen around 9:00 p.m., Monday at her home on New Rd in Franklin township.More >>
An Erie doctor faces charges, for allegedly illegally prescribing herself prescription medications. Doctor Susan Mullooly, DO, is facing charges including theft by deception, illegally obtaining a controlled substance, and identity theft.More >>
An Erie doctor faces charges, for allegedly illegally prescribing herself prescription medications. Doctor Susan Mullooly, DO, is facing charges including theft by deception, illegally obtaining a controlled substance, and identity theft.More >>
A verdict is reached after a four day trial with homicide defendant.More >>
A verdict is reached after a four day trial with homicide defendant.More >>
The recommendation will be reviewed by township supervisors Dec. 20.More >>
The recommendation will be reviewed by township supervisors Dec. 20.More >>
Jay-C McGlumphy, 19, of Danville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.More >>
Jay-C McGlumphy, 19, of Danville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.More >>
An early morning water break on W.26th Street and State Street has closed several nearby intersections.More >>
An early morning water break on W.26th Street and State Street has closed several nearby intersections.More >>