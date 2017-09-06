Trump: Ivanka asked, 'Daddy, can I come with you?'

President Donald Trump took a brief detour from his administration's tax reform priorities in Mandan, North Dakota, on Wednesday to talk about his daughter.

"By the way, Ivanka Trump? Everybody loves Ivanka Trump," Trump said mid-speech. "Come on, should I bring Ivanka up?"

Trump proceeded to invite his daughter onto the stage and said that she had asked whether she could join him on the trip.

"Daddy, can I come with you?" Trump said she asked him. "I said yes, you can."

Before leaving the stage, Ivanka Trump made a brief statement.

"Hi North Dakota, we love this state, so it's always a pleasure to be back here," she said, to cheers from the crowd. "You treated us very, very well in November and have continued to, so we like sharing the love back."

Ivanka Trump serves as a White House adviser, along with her husband, Jared Kushner. Earlier Wednesday, Ivanka Trump had dropped by a meeting between Trump and congressional leaders, which led some Republican leaders to be "visibly annoyed," a source said.

Trump was in North Dakota to discuss tax reform, where he was accompanied by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, on Air Force One. Heitkamp is the first Democratic lawmaker to ride on the presidential plane during Trump's time in office.