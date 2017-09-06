Erie school leaders review district's busing options

Scenes of traffic-jammed streets are something Erie School District leaders expect to see less of starting next Monday.

"We're working through that right now," said Superintendent Brian Polito. "Most of those adjustments will happen next week after bus passes are required."

Polito and other district leaders met with the City of Erie's streets and police departments to review the congestion near Erie High School, located on Cherry St. on the city's west side. Nearly 800 more students are in that building this school year than last because of the consolidation process. The district is also reviewing similar issues at Strong Vincent and East Middle Schools along with Harding Elementary.

"We're looking at different options to alleviate that," Polito said of the various locations.

But so far, there is no concrete plan until the district learns exactly how many students will use those bus passes, a requirement beginning Sept. 11.

Starting this school year, K-8 students living 1.5 miles from their school are eligible for a bus passes and high school students living two miles or more.

The congestion may be more noticeable when school dismisses for the day. The district's busing partner, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA), runs 23 routes in the morning and 30 routes in the evening.

"Once we get down to there and the kids that don't have passes won't be allowed, so I think that will fix itself," said Frank Petrungar, Jr., Erie School Board president.

Work renovating Erie High School continues following the fire in May that heavily damaged five classrooms in the school's "C-wing" on the north side, the district's building chief Eric Seibert told the school board during Wednesday's committee of the whole meeting. A portion reopened for the first day of school last week.

For now, the district has brought in these trailers as outdoor classrooms and behind it is a makeshift greenhouse simulating the horticulture labs damaged in the fire.

"We're working through the process to put the specs together to get the work done," Polito said. "We anticipate all of that work being done by mid-January."