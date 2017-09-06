Allegheny College Requests Roundabout From City Council

Allegheny College is asking the City of Meadville to consider a roundabout at the corner of their campus, at the intersection of North Main Street, Allegheny Street and Limber Road.

"The college submitted to us a letter requesting that the city submit a project to the Transportation Improvement Project, and that's a long-term planning that PennDOT has done through the county," said Andy Walker, City Manager for the City of Meadville.

City Manager Andy Walker said Allegheny had requested this as a way to increase safety based off of a traffic study conducted in 2016, to help with the speed and awkward alignment of the intersection.

The study was conducted after an Allegheny College student died being stuck by a car in front of a residence hall in 2015.

The college has recently invested in a 400,000 dollar lighting project along North Main Street, but believes this will increase safety even more. It's a state route, so Walker said it should not become too much of a burden on taxpayers if approved.

"Primarily we would most likely be eligible for state and federal funding, and there would be some sort of local match," he said.

This is the first step to making a roundabout possible. Walker said it could take years for one to be implemented.

"Obviously there's only so much, so many transportation dollars to go around... I mean we're talking four years up to ten or twelve years," explained Walker.

At their meeting Wednesday, council simply accepted the communication from Allegheny. Next, they will discuss the request before it would be submitted it to the county's transportation improvement program.