Fewer Killed, More Speeding Citations Issued Over Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend this year turned out to be safer than last on Pennsylvania roads.

Pennsylvania State Police released Wednesday its statistics from the holiday driving period of Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2017.

Only four people died in crashes investigated by State Police compared to 11 people during the same period last year.

Alcohol was factor in only one fatal crash this Labor Day weekend, and there were fewer DUI arrests than last year.

However, State Police issued about 1,300 more speeding citations during this year's holiday.

LABOR DAY CRASH DATA

Total Crashes

Fatal Crashes

People Killed

People Injured

Alcohol-Related Crashes

Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes

2016

704

9

11

223

61

4

2017

794

4

4

216

90

1

LABOR DAY ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI Arrests

Speeding Citations

Child Seat Citations

Seat Belt Citations

Other Citations

2016

590

11,341

198

769

11,494

2017

552

12,640

125

769

12,066

