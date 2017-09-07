Fewer Killed, More Speeding Citations Issued Over Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend this year turned out to be safer than last on Pennsylvania roads.

Pennsylvania State Police released Wednesday its statistics from the holiday driving period of Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2017.

Only four people died in crashes investigated by State Police compared to 11 people during the same period last year.

Alcohol was factor in only one fatal crash this Labor Day weekend, and there were fewer DUI arrests than last year.

However, State Police issued about 1,300 more speeding citations during this year's holiday.

LABOR DAY CRASH DATA Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2016 704 9 11 223 61 4 2017 794 4 4 216 90 1 LABOR DAY ENFORCEMENT DATA DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2016 590 11,341 198 769 11,494 2017 552 12,640 125 769 12,066

