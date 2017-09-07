Pennsylvania Requests REAL ID Enforcement Extension

Pennsylvania Wednesday submitted another request for a REAL ID enforcement extension from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Residents of the Keystone State would not be able to access federal facilities without the extension.

The state's current extension will expire Oct. 10, 2017.

Under federal requirements, people without a state-issued REAL ID compliant driver's license or photo ID must present an alternate form of identification unless an extension has been granted for their state.

PennDOT is currently working to bring its driver's licenses and photo IDs into compliance.

