Pennsylvania Requests REAL ID Enforcement Extension - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Requests REAL ID Enforcement Extension

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania Wednesday submitted another request for a REAL ID enforcement extension from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Residents of the Keystone State would not be able to access federal facilities without the extension.

The state's current extension will expire Oct. 10, 2017.

Under federal requirements, people without a state-issued REAL ID compliant driver's license or photo ID must present an alternate form of identification unless an extension has been granted for their state.

PennDOT is currently working to bring its driver's licenses and photo IDs into compliance.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com