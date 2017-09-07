SONS of Lake Erie Keep Fish Fry Tradition Going

A tradition lives on as the SONS of Lake Erie hosted its annual fish fry Wednesday at Bay Harbor Marina.

It started 34 years ago - just a couple of years after the organization was founded.

The group thought it would be a good idea to introduce its members to government officials and community leaders.

The members believed a fish fry would be a good way to bring everyone together because the group lobbies for the improvement of fishing on Lake Erie.

Many political figures showed up for lunch on the bayfront.

"We're on different committees," said Jerry Skrypzak, president of the SONS of Lake Erie. "We do a lot of projects out on Presque Isle. As we work with people throughout the year, we decided to invite them to sit down and relax, no work. We're just here to have fun."

About 200 guests showed up for the fish fry.

