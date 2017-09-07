SONS of Lake Erie Keep Fish Fry Tradition Going - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

SONS of Lake Erie Keep Fish Fry Tradition Going

Posted: Updated:

A tradition lives on as the SONS of Lake Erie hosted its annual fish fry Wednesday at Bay Harbor Marina.

It started 34 years ago - just a couple of years after the organization was founded.

The group thought it would be a good idea to introduce its members to government officials and community leaders.

The members believed a fish fry would be a good way to bring everyone together because the group lobbies for the improvement of fishing on Lake Erie.

Many political figures showed up for lunch on the bayfront.

"We're on different committees," said Jerry Skrypzak, president of the SONS of Lake Erie. "We do a lot of projects out on Presque Isle. As we work with people throughout the year, we decided to invite them to sit down and relax, no work. We're just here to have fun."

About 200 guests showed up for the fish fry.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com