State Police Ask for Help to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a retail theft case at the Walmart in Franklin.

The person was seen leaving the store around 5:24 p.m. Aug. 24 with two shopping bags full of video games and DVDs, according to the investigator.

The suspect left in a dark green Kia or Jeep-like vehicle, State Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.