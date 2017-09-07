State Police Ask for Help to Identify Retail Theft Suspect - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Ask for Help to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a retail theft case at the Walmart in Franklin.

The person was seen leaving the store around 5:24 p.m. Aug. 24 with two shopping bags full of video games and DVDs, according to the investigator.

The suspect left in a dark green Kia or Jeep-like vehicle, State Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

