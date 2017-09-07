What we know and don't know about Hurricane Irma - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

What we know and don't know about Hurricane Irma

Posted: Updated:
Christina Kline, CNN -

As of Thursday morning, Irma is still a Category 5 hurricane with winds of about 180 mph. Irma is one of three active hurricanes in the Atlantic right now.

Read live updates

Where is she?

-- Irma is off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic

-- The center of the storm will pass north of Hispaniola later Thursday

-- Irma will be near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening. The Bahamas ordered evacuations for six of its southern islands:

  • Mayaguana
  • Inagua
  • Crooked Island
  • Acklins
  • Long Cay
  • Ragged Island

Destruction so far

-- Irma ravaged Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands

-- Nine deaths have been confirmed: Six on St. Martin and two on St. Barthélemy

-- Barbuda's Prime Minister says the island is barely inhabitable -- 95% of its buildings are damaged

-- Puerto Rico was not directly impacted, but strong winds and torrential rains left hundreds of thousands without power and more than 56,000 without water

Will Irma hit Florida?

-- We still don't know how Irma will impact the mainland US, but models show it could be near Florida's east coast by late Sunday. Florida is under a state of emergency.

-- Officials have already ordered some evacuations. So far, evacuation zones include:

  • Monroe County
  • Miami-Dade
  • Broward
  • Palm Beach

-- North Carolina and South Carolina are also preparing. Both are under states of emergency.

Record-breaking storm

-- Irma has maintained wind intensity above 180 mph longer than any storm in Atlantic basin history




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/weather/2017/09/07/key-west-hurricane-irma-evacuation-newday.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com