Julian Mickel Avoids Third Trial, Pleads Guilty to Third-Degree Murder

As the third murder trial was set to get underway Thursday for Erie defendant Julian Mickel, a surprise guilty plea is entered instead.

Mickel waived his right to a trial, and plead guilty Thursday morning to third degree murder for the death of Jaree Warren.

The jury was selected on Wednesday, and it was set to be the second re-trial for Mickel.

He shot and killed Warren outside of a west Erie bar back in 2014.

Despite two previous juries not able to reach a unanimous verdict, prosecutors decided to take the case to trial once again.

But after Thursday's plea, trial is avoided, and he's facing 9 to 18 years in prison when he's sentenced later this year.