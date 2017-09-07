Julian Mickel Avoids Third Trial, Pleads Guilty to Third-Degree - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Julian Mickel Avoids Third Trial, Pleads Guilty to Third-Degree Murder

Posted: Updated:

As the third murder trial was set to get underway Thursday for Erie defendant Julian Mickel, a surprise guilty plea is entered instead.

Mickel waived his right to a trial, and plead guilty Thursday morning to third degree murder for the death of Jaree Warren.

The jury was selected on Wednesday, and it was set to be the second re-trial for Mickel.

He shot and killed Warren outside of a west Erie bar back in 2014.

Despite two previous juries not able to reach a unanimous verdict, prosecutors decided to take the case to trial once again.

But after Thursday's plea, trial is avoided, and he's facing 9 to 18 years in prison when he's sentenced later this year.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com