Mattress Fire Put Out in East Erie Apartment Building

A few east Erie roads are back open after a fire in an apartment building Thursday morning.

It broke out in an upstairs apartment around 10:30 a.m. on the corner of East 26th and Brandes.

Firefighters called it a mattress fire and brought it under control after a few minutes.

Only a young woman and child were inside the building at the time.

The Red Cross has been called in to provide them with help.

