Mattress Fire Put Out in East Erie Apartment Building - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mattress Fire Put Out in East Erie Apartment Building

Posted: Updated:

A few east Erie roads are back open after a fire in an apartment building Thursday morning.

It broke out in an upstairs apartment around 10:30 a.m. on the corner of East 26th and Brandes.

Firefighters called it a mattress fire and brought it under control after a few minutes.

Only a young woman and child were inside the building at the time.

The Red Cross has been called in to provide them with help.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com