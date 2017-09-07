Erie County Hosts Suicide Prevention Conference - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Hosts Suicide Prevention Conference

September marks Suicide Prevention Month, and Erie County is doing its part to raise awareness.

It hosed the 4th annual Suicide Prevention Conference Wednesday at the Ambassador Hotel Conference Center located on upper Peach Street.

The conference provided attendees with the tools needed to notice the warning signs of someone who may be suicidal.

It also provided information about suicide help and prevention groups for anyone who is having suicidal thoughts or has a loved who could use some help and support.

Chair of the Erie County Suicide Prevention Task Force Vicky Merski said this year's focus is on LGBTQ and youth suicide prevention.

The Erie County Suicide Prevention Task Force has a support group that meets on the first Thursday of each month at 2 p.m.

More information is available on this Facebook page.

The Erie County Courthouse will also be lit up all month to spread awareness for suicide prevention month.

