Edinboro University President Outlines Plan for the Future - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro University President Outlines Plan for the Future

Posted: Updated:
Edinboro University Edinboro University

After months of study, Edinboro University President Fred Walker today outlined a plan for the future.

Walker says the key to overcoming the school's financial and enrollment challenges is emphasizing student success.

He says that means emphasizing programs that lead to good jobs.

Those programs include arts and digital entertainment, education and business.

Other programs could be cut back or dropped, pending more study.

Walker says cuts could also impact sports programs because athletic department spending has gone up while enrollment declined.'

And the school will move away from a community college model at the Edinboro Porreco campus in Millcreek.

Instead, focusing on  evening and weekend degree programs for adults and non traditional students.

Walker said, "We can retract and focus on what we are supposed to be doing, and what we really do a good job at, leaving this opportunity for the community colleges to do what they are really good at."

The plan also calls for cost savings by not filling many vacant administration jobs.

But it does not include any cuts of tenured faculty.

Walker says cost savings in that area will come from retirements and attrition.


 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com