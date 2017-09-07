Edinboro University President Outlines Plan for the Future

After months of study, Edinboro University President Fred Walker today outlined a plan for the future.

Walker says the key to overcoming the school's financial and enrollment challenges is emphasizing student success.

He says that means emphasizing programs that lead to good jobs.

Those programs include arts and digital entertainment, education and business.

Other programs could be cut back or dropped, pending more study.

Walker says cuts could also impact sports programs because athletic department spending has gone up while enrollment declined.'

And the school will move away from a community college model at the Edinboro Porreco campus in Millcreek.

Instead, focusing on evening and weekend degree programs for adults and non traditional students.

Walker said, "We can retract and focus on what we are supposed to be doing, and what we really do a good job at, leaving this opportunity for the community colleges to do what they are really good at."

The plan also calls for cost savings by not filling many vacant administration jobs.

But it does not include any cuts of tenured faculty.

Walker says cost savings in that area will come from retirements and attrition.



