Progress Made Today in West 20th Clean-up

There was progress today in the clean-up of an unsightly property on Erie's west side. Today is the deadline, set by a judge, for the property to be cleared.

The property is located in the 1300 hundred block of West 20th Street. It's the site of some old warehouses that caught fire twice over the past two years. The mess that remained was neglected. It forced the state to take the property owner to court to clean it up.



A dumpster stacked with used mattresses was removed today from the site. The truck driver says he has been hauling away three dumpsters, per day, for the past few weeks. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will conduct an inspection. If the work does not meet its approval, the owner will be taken to court and could be held in contempt.

