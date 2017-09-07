Erie School District's "Recovery Academy" at maximum capacity - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie School District's "Recovery Academy" at maximum capacity

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

From the outside, the Erie School District's Recovery Academy doesn't look much like a traditional school. But on the inside, it's that and then some.

"It's what we call a judgment-free zone," said Neal Brokman, the academy's principal and the district's coordinator of alternative programming.

It's a pilot program helping high school students who have fallen behind. Some, a few credits short. Others, an academic grade or more, on the verge of dropping out. Instruction is both in-person and online. Even in the first week of school: an early success story.

"We had one student on day six complete a class," said Brokman. "So he's already earned a half-credit."

Robin Hollingsworth is among the 160 students enrolled this year.

"It's helping me graduate on-time," Hollingsworth said. "If I would've went to Erie High School, I wouldn't have graduated on time."

Her friends Jazmin Mickel and Alaysha Goudy, are also in the program. For them, it's not just about catching up on their credits. It's about preparing for their college career.

"They're really good with helping and you don't have to stay after school," Mickel said.

"I'm going to be done early, I'm doing to walk with my school," Goudy said referring to Erie High School.

The academy comes at a crucial time. Seven percent of Erie High School students dropped out in 2016, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The district's four-year graduation rate is the lowest in Erie County at 73.2 percent and below the state average (85.3 percent).

Right now, there is a wait list of 22 students at the Recovery Academy. But the district believes this is a program that could phase itself out over time.

"The number one goal for us here to get everybody back on track and have them graduate or go back to Erie High School," said Brokman.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com