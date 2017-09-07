Erie School District's "Recovery Academy" at maximum capacity

From the outside, the Erie School District's Recovery Academy doesn't look much like a traditional school. But on the inside, it's that and then some.

"It's what we call a judgment-free zone," said Neal Brokman, the academy's principal and the district's coordinator of alternative programming.

It's a pilot program helping high school students who have fallen behind. Some, a few credits short. Others, an academic grade or more, on the verge of dropping out. Instruction is both in-person and online. Even in the first week of school: an early success story.

"We had one student on day six complete a class," said Brokman. "So he's already earned a half-credit."

Robin Hollingsworth is among the 160 students enrolled this year.

"It's helping me graduate on-time," Hollingsworth said. "If I would've went to Erie High School, I wouldn't have graduated on time."

Her friends Jazmin Mickel and Alaysha Goudy, are also in the program. For them, it's not just about catching up on their credits. It's about preparing for their college career.

"They're really good with helping and you don't have to stay after school," Mickel said.

"I'm going to be done early, I'm doing to walk with my school," Goudy said referring to Erie High School.

The academy comes at a crucial time. Seven percent of Erie High School students dropped out in 2016, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The district's four-year graduation rate is the lowest in Erie County at 73.2 percent and below the state average (85.3 percent).

Right now, there is a wait list of 22 students at the Recovery Academy. But the district believes this is a program that could phase itself out over time.

"The number one goal for us here to get everybody back on track and have them graduate or go back to Erie High School," said Brokman.