Youth Livestock Auction Teaches Kids How to Raise Animals

It's that time of the year again as the Waterford Fair held its annual Youth Livestock Auction.

The evening featured animals such as pigs, cows, and goats all up for auction to provide quality meat at home.

The night was more than just about filling tummies and fridges; the young sellers had to take care of and manage their animals for the past year.

For contributors like Charlie Giambrone, the whole experience has played an important role into their lives.

Thanks of his experiences in the program, Giambrone hopes to one day enter the professional agricultural business.