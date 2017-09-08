Blood Donor's Generosity Pays Off with Trip of Lifetime

An Erie family is preparing for the trip of a lifetime after a simple act of kindness goes a long way.

Traci Vodzak was named Thursday as the winner of an all-inclusive trip to Walt Disney World, thanks to the Community Blood Bank.

Vodzak is one of 3,500 donors since the contest started July 1.

She and her family can take the trip any time within the next year.

Vodzak said she used to be a frequent donor but stopped a few years ago after falling on what she calls "dark times."

That was until last week when she decided she wanted to help others.

"I was sad and depressed and I wanted to give back," said Vodzak. "The Disney promotion helped for sure bring me in, but I just wanted to give back. I'm so happy. This is a dream come true."

If things could not get any better, Vodzak said after being unemployed for nearly two years, she just got a new job Thursday.

