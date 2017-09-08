All-Star Baseball Game Proceeds Presented to Children's Miracle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

All-Star Baseball Game Proceeds Presented to Children's Miracle Network

Posted: Updated:

The Children's Miracle Network at Saint Vincent Hospital is benefiting from a big donation.

Erie County Baseball Umpires and the All-Star Baseball Committee Thursday presented the $22,000 check.

The money was raised as part of the 2017 LECOM Health City/County All-Star Baseball Game in July.

This is the fifth straight year the proceeds are going to the Children's Miracle Network. 

It will be used to provide sleep sacks that prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and other medical equipment for babies.

Since 1992, both groups have raised more than $319,000 for local children's charities in Erie County.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com