All-Star Baseball Game Proceeds Presented to Children's Miracle Network

The Children's Miracle Network at Saint Vincent Hospital is benefiting from a big donation.

Erie County Baseball Umpires and the All-Star Baseball Committee Thursday presented the $22,000 check.

The money was raised as part of the 2017 LECOM Health City/County All-Star Baseball Game in July.

This is the fifth straight year the proceeds are going to the Children's Miracle Network.

It will be used to provide sleep sacks that prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and other medical equipment for babies.

Since 1992, both groups have raised more than $319,000 for local children's charities in Erie County.

