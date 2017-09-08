Erie Insurance Presents $150,00 Gift for Art Museum's Education - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Insurance Presents $150,00 Gift for Art Museum's Education Wing

Erie Insurance Thursday presented a big gift to a downtown neighbor. 

The company donated $150,000 to the Erie Art Museum for its education wing. 

To recognize the gift, the museum will rename it as the Erie Insurance Education Wing.

The Art Museum said it is excited about the gift and the company's investment in what it calls one of the city's cultural anchors.

"We're in the middle of change and transition just like the whole Erie downtown is," said Stephen Porter, president of the museum's board of directors. "We've got a lot of different ideas, and we're working on those in tandem with our partners Erie Insurance."

Erie Insurance has supported other Art Museum initiatives over the years, including the Blues and Jazz Festival, Mid Day Art Break and the bike rack program

