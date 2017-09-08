Sheriffs Search for Two Wanted Fugitives - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sheriffs Search for Two Wanted Fugitives

Posted: Updated:
Nathaniel Garnett Nathaniel Garnett
Brandie Moore Brandie Moore

Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office each week to help landed wanted fugitives behind bars.

They are looking for Nathaniel Garnett, 28. He is wanted on a criminal warrant for possession of a firearm.

Deputies are also looking for Brandie Moore, 27. She is wanted for a probation violation warrant for receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garnett or Moore is asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436. All tips will be held strictly confidential.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com