Sheriffs Search for Two Wanted Fugitives

Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office each week to help landed wanted fugitives behind bars.

They are looking for Nathaniel Garnett, 28. He is wanted on a criminal warrant for possession of a firearm.

Deputies are also looking for Brandie Moore, 27. She is wanted for a probation violation warrant for receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garnett or Moore is asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436. All tips will be held strictly confidential.

