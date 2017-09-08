Mercyhurst Chamber Orchestra Takes on New Name, Mission

One of the biggest local orchestras is now open to the community.

The Mercyhurst Chamber Orchestra is now the Mercyhurst Civic Orchestra.

40 members are participating. They rehearsed Thursday evening.

Roughly half are from the tristate area. Some are as young as 14 years old.

Merychurst renamed the orchestra this year because it keep growing over time.

It has taken on a new mission by adding community members.

You can still join. There is no charge to participate.

The Mercyhurst Civic Orchestra rehearses Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Mercyhurst's Walker Recital Hall.

The ensemble is open and requires only seating auditions.

Anyone interested can contact Jonathan Moser at 814-824-3091.

