Advocates Siding with Dreamers Push Congress to Act

Although President Trump said his administration will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion, finding a legal fix is now up to Congress.

That leaves nearly 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants frightened about their status.

Pennsylvania has nearly 6,000 Dreamers. Many of them are right here in Erie's growing immigrant community.

With DACA rescinded, the question is what happens next for so-called Dreamers who are in the U.S. studying, working to support families and paying taxes.

Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania is one agency rallying support.

"Across the state, Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania advocates are working with our partners who are organizing in immigrant communities to show solidarity during a time that's quite frightening for a lot of people who may find their legal immigration status affected," said Paige Bosnyak, a Planned Parenthood field organizer.

While always temporary and challenged as unconstitutional, the Obama administration's DACA policy offered some security to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

"It allows them to focus on working and education without worrying about their families being torn apart with the threat of deportation," said Bosnyak.

The fear for family prompted Isabella and Lydia Laythe to organize a recent Erie rally in Perry Square.

"I have some family members who are undocumented and are covered by DACA, and they're scared," said Isabella Laythe. "I'm scared for them, so that was sort of my driving motivation."

Congress has been given six months to reach a consensus on a lasting legislative solution.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said it is necessary to ensure those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of the country.

"I know people are fighting for this, and there's a lot of support on both sides," said Bosnyak. "I hope that spirit of solidarity can prevail, and we can eventually sway congress to do something."

