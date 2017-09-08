Federal Grant to Cut Cost of Erie County's Public Safety Radio System

A federal grant will help cut the cost of Erie County's Next Generation Public Safety Radio Project by more than $200,000, the county announced Friday.

The Harborcreek Fire Department submitted the grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program as a regional request on behalf of Erie County's 31 fire departments.

The $203,955 in federal funds will be used to offset the cost of the equipment included in the county's radio project.

Letters of support from U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey helped to boost the grant application.

The AFG Program is designed to help fire departments and EMS organizations meet emergency response needs. It has allowed firefighters to obtain equipment, vehicles, training and other resources since 2001.

