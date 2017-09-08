Former Erie Man Prepares to Ride Out Hurricane Irma in Tampa - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Erie Man Prepares to Ride Out Hurricane Irma in Tampa

Posted: Updated:

One of our former coworkers at Lilly Broadcasting now lives in Tampa, Florida and is preparing to ride out Hurricane Irma.

Craig Woodard previously covered Erie sports for WICU in the 1990s.

Woodard said he considered evacuating his family Wednesday but quickly realized it may not be the best option.

"We're going to pack an emergency bag, documents and medication in case we leave," said Woodard. "Traffic is locked up. There are no hotels and no gas. Northern cities are evacuating, so there is no where to go. I would rather be home with everybody rather than on the road with the winds and run out of gas and things of that nature."

