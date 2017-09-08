Guys Mills Man Arrested for Meth Lab, Stolen Guns

A Guys Mills man is jailed on both local and federal charges after confessing to operating a meth lab and possessing stolen guns.

Troopers and vice members went to the residence of Charles Butters, 41, in the 7500 block of Carpenter Road in Guys Mills around 11 a.m. Thursday.

They were serving a search warrant to obtain his DNA in another case for operating a meth lab and possessing stolen weapons with obliterated serial numbers. The DNA was going to be compared to the DNA found on the weapons, troopers said.

While approaching the residence, Butters was in the backyard and ran towards a shed before he was stopped by troopers, State Police said. He admitted to having a meth lab in the shed and stolen weapons inside the home when questioned about why he tried to take off, according to investigators.

State Police took Butters to the Meadville barracks for questioning, where he provided a full confession, troopers said.

Vice unit members obtained a second search warrant for the residence and brought in the State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team.

Drug precursors and paraphernalia were found, according to State Police.

An AK-47, a semi-automatic machine gun and .40 caliber pistol with obliterated serial numbers, three rifles, a .380 pistol and numerous amounts of assorted ammunition were seized, investigators said.

Butters faces charges for operating a meth lab, felons not to possess firearms and drugs. He was arraigned Thursday and taken to the Crawford County Jail on $500,000 bond.

The District Attorney and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have agreed to prosecute both cases in the federal courts due to the previous investigation, according to State Police.

