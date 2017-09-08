Millcreek Supervisors, PennDOT, Finding Solutions to West 28th Street Flooding

Millcreek supervisors, and PennDOT engineers, believe they may have the answer to solve flooding problems in a neighborhood along West 28th Street. The supervisors were criticized at their last meeting for not taking quick action after flooding occurred last June.

It was a lively meeting two weeks ago when State Senator Dan Laughlin accused the Millcreek supervisors of dragging their feet in solving the flooding problem. The supervisors now say they are glad they took their time.

A 60-inch storm water pipe was installed under West 26th street in the early 1940s. When the road was widened in the 1950s, the construction crew attached only a 42-inch extension pipe to the 60-inch pipe. That created a bottleneck for rushing water after a heavy rain last June and flooded homes on West 28th street behind Joe's Gym.



Senator Laughlin asked the supervisors why they didn't simply replace the 42-inch pipe with a 60-inch pipe. The supervisors said they were waiting for survey work to be done. That work has been completed and the results were discussed with PennDOT engineers yesterday. It was determined that replacing the smaller pipe would probably solve the flooding problem on West 28th Street, but the extra storm water that would travel through the larger pipes would create a flooding problem to the north.

Millcreek Supervisor Brian McGrath says the biggest problem would be at the railroad tracks that run parallel to Erie International Airport, where another small drainage pipe is located.

"Bill Petit from PennDOT and Rick Morris, our township engineer, were able to meet with Senator Laughlin and explain that this is a much more complex issue that what he originally believed. I think that now, having him on board, knowing that this is not a quick fix, he may be able to be of some assistance in trying to move this along as quickly as possible," McGrath said.

The tentative plan is to install retention basins near West 28th Street and also near the railroad tracks. Hydrologists would also look into ways to divert water before it gets to West 28th Street. Any construction would not take place until next year.





