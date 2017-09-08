Gas Leak Scare Forces Belle Valley Elementary School to Evacuate

A gas leak scare briefly forced Belle Valley Elementary School to evacuate Friday.

National Fuel Gas was called to the scene to investigate around 2 p.m.

Millcreek Emergency Management told Erie News Now the school principal contacted the utility company after someone reported the smell of gas.

It told the principal to evacuate the school as a safety precaution.

National Fuel workers determined a pressure build up in a relief valve caused the problem and fixed it.

