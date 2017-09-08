Lupo Leads Way In Rambler Rout

The Cathedral Prep run game lead a well-balanced offensive attack as the Ramblers make a statement over McDowell.

The Prep offense again wasted no time in putting the opening score on the board as just three minutes into the game, quarterback Joe Mischler flipped a short pass to running back Matt Lupo who took it across the goal line for a 7-0 lead.

"Not really what we wanted to do, that was a check down but that's what design was in the play, so I just followed my keys and it worked out the best," said Lupo on the opening score.

Mischler then took to the air finding Henry Fessler to make it 14-0 Ramblers.

Right before the end of the first quarter, Mischler and Fessler hooked up again for their second score of the opening quarter, this one for 30 yards and it was 21-0 Cathedral Prep.

"I think it just shows we have some chemistry and i got guys that can go make plays," said Mischler on his receivers. "I trust them 100 percent of the time and I know they're going to go out there and make some plays and overall I think with just the great running game that we have each night it sets up the pass even more."

McDowell seemed to swing the tide a bit as the Trojans marched down the field to start the second quarter as Regan Schleicher ran the ball in from just inside the five to move the game to a 21-7 score. That was the only scoring though on the night for the Trojans

A few drives later, after McDowell downed a punt at the half yard line, Cathedral Prep marched down the field 99 yards, capped off by Lupo's second score of the night, a 17-yard run that made it 28-7 Ramblers.

"We'll I mean i thought there was a bunch of key moments in that drive you know, but I thought that showed a lot of character on our part," said Mischler on the long drive. "You know they got the penalty coming out of the end zone, which is pretty major and besides that i thought our kids put together a real nice drive. It was a good mix of run and pass and our offensive line a that point started to kind of assert themselves and really show what they can do."

On the very next drive for McDowell, Anthony Bolden intercepted the Schleicher pass and took it back for the touchdown to make it 35-7 Cathedral Prep.

Tyler Oedekoven and Mischler hooked up for another touchdown in their storied Rambler careers as Prep marched ahead 42-7.

The Ramblers finished the half by turning to Billy Lucas for his first score. He ran it in from 18 yards out to cap a stellar opening half for Cathedral Prep, leading 49-7.

Matt Lupo added his third touchdown of the night to open the second half and put the final touches on the Rambler victory.

"We just have to fox the little, things," said Lupo. "Blocking down field, getting g the calls in, communicating. There's always stuff to get better on. You know we're going to fix that and continue to do that through out the season."

In the 63- 7 Cathedral Prep win over McDowell, Joe Mischler also went over 5,000 yards passing in his high school career, becoming just the ninth player in District 10 history to do so.

"Honestly I don't care about the personal accolades, said Mischler. "I think that's a reflection on our great coaching staff, great teammates and I mean this is something I love to do so its really not a hassle, its just something I love to do."

Cathedral Prep [3-0, 2-0] looks to remain unbeaten next week as it hosts Benedictine at Dollinger Field.

McDowell [1-2, 0-1] looks to get back to .500 next week as it hosts Clarkson North (Canada).