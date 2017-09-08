Accident Causes Temporary Road Closure - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Accident Causes Temporary Road Closure

Posted: Updated:

Zimmlery Rd. going east bound was closed for almost an hour Friday night. 

Millcreek police told us, a two car accident happened in the 2500 block of Zimmerly Rd just after 9:00 p.m.
Both cars experienced significant damage which had police block the east bound lane of Zimmlery and Zuck roads.
Fortunately there were no injuries.
Police are still investigating to find out what caused the accident.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com