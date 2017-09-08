Accident Causes Temporary Road Closure

Zimmlery Rd. going east bound was closed for almost an hour Friday night.

Millcreek police told us, a two car accident happened in the 2500 block of Zimmerly Rd just after 9:00 p.m.

Both cars experienced significant damage which had police block the east bound lane of Zimmlery and Zuck roads.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

Police are still investigating to find out what caused the accident.