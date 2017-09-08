Moonlight on the Bay - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Moonlight on the Bay

Posted:
ERIE, Pa. -

Moonlight on the bay is an opportunity to show off the best Erie has to offer to your friends, family, business associates and customers.
The event took place at Perry's Monument on Presque Isle state park.
Many enjoyed great food and what the local breweries and wineries have to offer.
This event raises money to help continue free services for women, children and men impacted by sexual assault and abuse cases.   
 

